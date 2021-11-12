POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Djokovic to kick off ATP Finals campaign with showdown against Ruud
If Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev win their respective groups, the pair could potentially face off in the final – their fourth in 2021 – with the Serbian leading 2-1.
Djokovic to kick off ATP Finals campaign with showdown against Ruud
Djokovic won their most recent meeting last week in the finals of the Paris Masters where he also clinched the year-end world number one ranking for a record-breaking seventh time. / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
November 12, 2021

Novak Djokovic is set to begin his campaign against Norwegian debutant Casper Ruud on Monday with the Serbian world number one aiming to match Roger Federer's record of six ATP Finals titles.

The season-ending men's event is played between the top eight men's singles players and doubles teams and will be held in Turin, Italy with the final scheduled for Nov. 21.

Djokovic, who won his fifth title in 2015 when he defeated Federer in the title clash, was drawn in the 'Green Group' alongside world number three Stefanos Tsitsipas, Russian Andrey Rublev and Ruud.

Defending champion and US Open winner Daniil Medvedev was drawn with Germany's Alexander Zverev, home favourite Matteo Berrettini and Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the 'Red Group'.

Medvedev, 25, will kick off the singles proceedings in the tournament during the afternoon session on the opening day on Sunday against Hurkacz.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE: Djokovic reaches Paris final to end record 7th year as number one

If Djokovic and Medvedev win their respective groups, the pair could potentially face off in the final - their fourth in 2021 - with the Serbian leading 2-1.

Djokovic thrashed Medvedev in straight sets to win his ninth Australian Open title in February while the Russian returned the favour in September to deny the Serbian a historic calendar Grand Slam and win his first major.

Djokovic won their most recent meeting last week in the finals of the Paris Masters where he also clinched the year-end world number one ranking for a record-breaking seventh time.

READ MORE: Djokovic closer to holy grail of tennis after win at US Open

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
'No need for war': UAE tells Iran to hold nuclear talks with US
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution