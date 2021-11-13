Forward Halil Dervisoglu netted a double as Turkey cruised to an easy 6-0 win over 10-man Gibraltar to continue their fight to secure a spot at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Dervisoglu's Galatasaray team mate Kerem Akturkoglu and Atalanta defender Merih Demiral were also on target for the home team, along with Fenerbahce forward Serdar Dursun and Sassuolo defender Mert Muldur.

Turkey are second in Group G on 18 points, a point behind the Netherlands who can secure automatic qualification later on Saturday with victory over Montenegro.

Norway, who also have 18 points, were held to a 0-0 draw at home against Latvia.