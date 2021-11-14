Internationally acclaimed author Wilbur Smith has died at age 88 after a decades-long career in writing.

The novelist unexpectedly passed away at his home in South Africa on Saturday, according to statements released on the Wilbur Smith Books website, as well as by his publishers Bonnier Books UK.

"Global bestselling author Wilbur Smith died unexpectedly this afternoon at his Cape Town home after a morning of reading and writing with his wife Niso by his side," the statements read.

The cause of death was not revealed.

His office thanked "millions of fans across the world who cherished his incredible writing and joined us all on his amazing adventures".

'Larger than life'

Born in Zambia in 1933 to a British family, Smith was also a big game hunter, having grown up experiencing the forest, hills and savannah of Africa on his parents' ranch.