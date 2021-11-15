Monday, November 15, 2021

Greek health sector workers protest as hospitals struggle with Covid spike

Greek public health sector workers have protested in Athens over pay and conditions as hospitals struggled with a new surge in Covid-19 cases and authorities considered further restrictions.

The protesters said they were underpaid, overworked and understaffed. They called for more hirings, for the government to include them on a list of hazardous professions, which receive hazard pay benefits, and for private doctors to be ordered to help.

A decision by the government to suspend unvaccinated health sector workers has increased staff shortages, they said.

Hospitals, particularly in northern Greece, are scrambling to treat patients, as cases hit new record highs this month of more than 6,000 daily, and wards are running out of space.

Turkey reports 215 deaths

Turkey's Health Ministry has recorded 23,852 new coronavirus cases, 215 deaths and 25,258 recoveries.

Turkey has administered over 118.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since it launched an immunisation drive in January, according to official figures.

Spanish vaccine begins phase 2 clinical trial

Spanish regulators have given local pharmaceutical company HIPRA the green light to begin a phase 2 clinical trial of its Covid-19 vaccine.

“This is extraordinary news for Spain and for science,” said Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Phase 2 will aim to check whether the vaccine is safe as a booster and how long it prolongs the immunity of those already vaccinated.

Phase 1 of the trial found no serious side effects in any of the participants, and the vaccine appeared to create a successful immune response, according to the Spanish medicines agency.

UK PM Johnson: Get shots to avoid new restrictions

People in Britain must come forward for Covid-19 vaccines when they are eligible if new Covid restrictions this winter are to be avoided, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

"If we want to avoid new restrictions on our daily lives, we must all get vaccinated as soon as we are eligible," Johnson said at a news conference after the booster vaccination programme was expanded.

Johnson also warned of a “blizzard” of new coronavirus infections coming into the UK from continental Europe, as his government extended the vaccine booster program to younger people in an effort to bolster waning immunity levels during the winter months.

UK reported 39,705 more cases and a further 47 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

Italy reports 44 coronavirus deaths

Italy has reported 44 coronavirus-related deaths against 36 the day before, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 5,144 from 7,569.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19, not including those in intensive care, stood at 3,808, up from 3,647 a day earlier.

Egypt introduces ban on unvaccinated public sector employees

A ban on public sector employees entering their offices if they are unvaccinated and untested for Covid-19 took effect in Egypt as the government pushes to accelerate vaccination rates in the final weeks of the year.

Public university students are also barred from campuses if not vaccinated, according to government rules. Those public employees who are unvaccinated need to submit a PCR test weekly.

Austrian unvaccinated lockdown starts as infections rise across Europe

Austria initiated a lockdown on people unvaccinated against the coronavirus as winter approaches and infections rise across Europe.

The move prohibits people 12 and older who haven't been vaccinated or recently recovered from leaving their homes except for basic activities such as working, grocery shopping, going for a walk or getting vaccinated.

The lockdown, which is being imposed until November 24, is believed to affect about 2 million people in the Alpine country of 8.9 million.

There is widespread scepticism, including among conservatives and the police, about how the lockdown can be enforced.

The aim is to counter a surge in infections to record levels fuelled by a full vaccination rate of only around 65 percent of the population, one of the lowest in western Europe.

Europe has again become the epicentre of the pandemic, prompting some countries to consider re-imposing restrictions in the run-up to Christmas and stirring debate over whether vaccines alone are enough to tame Covid-19.

India opens to vaccinated foreign tourists after 18 months

India began allowing fully vaccinated foreign tourists to enter the country on regular commercial flights.

Tourists entering India must be fully vaccinated, follow all Covid-19 protocols and test negative for the virus within 72 hours of their flight, according to the health ministry.

Many will also need to undergo a post-arrival Covid-19 test at the airport, except travellers from countries which have agreements with India for mutual recognition of vaccination certificates, such as the US, UK and many European nations.

This is the first time India has allowed foreign tourists on commercial flights to enter the country since March 2020.

Fully vaccinated tourists on chartered flights were allowed to enter starting last month.