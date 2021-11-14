POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Marsh helps Australia lift its first-ever T20 World Cup
Mitchell Marsh smashed an unbeaten 77 as Australia hammered New Zealand by eight wickets in a Twenty20 cricket World Cup final.
Marsh helps Australia lift its first-ever T20 World Cup
A 92-run second-wicket stand between David Warner and Mitchell Marsh helped Australia to secure a win. / Reuters
By Sara SLEIMAN
November 14, 2021

Australia has won its maiden Twenty20 World Cup title after easily defeating New Zealand by eight wickets.

Having restricted New Zealand to 172-4, Australia reached their target with seven balls to spare after a brilliant batting display during Sunday’s game in Dubai, UAE.

Opening batter David Warner scored 53 off 38 balls while Mitchell Marsh remained unbeaten on 77 from 50 deliveries to see Australia through and spark wild celebrations among his team mates.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson earlier led by example with a whirlwind 85 off 48 balls to power his team to 172-4 at the Dubai International Stadium.

RECOMMENDED

Put in to bat, New Zealand struggled to get going and were 57-1 at the halfway stage of their innings before Williamson accelerated the scoring.

The right-hander, dropped on 21 near the boundary by Josh Hazlewood, hit three sixes and 10 fours in his knock.

Fast bowler Hazlewood was the most successful with the ball for Australia and picked up three for 16 in his four overs.

READ MORE: Australia vs New Zealand: Trans-Tasman rivalry in T20 World Cup final

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30