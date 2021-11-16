Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Pfizer to allow generic versions of its Covid pill in 95 countries

US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc has said it will allow generic manufacturers to supply its experimental antiviral Covid-19 pill to the world's least wealthy countries through a licensing agreement with international public health group Medicines Patent Pool.

The voluntary licensing agreement between Pfizer and the MPP will allow the UN-backed group to grant sub-licences to qualified generic drug manufacturers to make their own versions of the pill.

Pfizer will sell the pills to manufactures under the brand name Paxlovid.

UK reports 217 deaths

The United Kingdom has reported 37,243 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 compared with 39,705 a day earlier, official daily data showed.

The daily death toll stood at 214 compared with 47 a day earlier, measured by deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

Portuguese PM warns restrictions may return as cases rise

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa has said that authorities in one of the world's most vaccinated nations may bring back some measures to stop the spread of Covid-19 in the run-up to the holiday season as infections soar across Europe.

The number of new cases has been gradually rising over the past month in Portugal, reaching a two-month daily high of 1,816 infections on Saturday.

Germany records 265 deaths

Germany has reported 32,048 new cases of Covid-19 and 265 virus-related deaths, as more federal states announced tougher restrictions for unvaccinated people.

For the first time in the coronavirus pandemic, Germany’s active cases have risen to a record high of 463,100 this week, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

Authorities in the eastern state of Thuringia announced tougher measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, bringing in new restrictions for unvaccinated people.

According to the 2G rule, only those who are vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 will be allowed to access restaurants, bars or cultural events. The rule will also apply to hairdressers, gyms and dance events.

Germany’s most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia also announced that it will impose the 2G rule for leisure facilities.

Brazil to offer Covid-19 booster shot to everyone older than 18

Brazilian Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga has said the government will offer Covid-19 booster shots to everyone older than 18.

Queiroga said the booster shots will be available five months after the second vaccine dose, and there were enough doses for the entire population.

Positive virus tests reach weekly high in the Netherlands

The Netherlands has recorded its highest weekly number of positive coronavirus tests over the last seven days, and lawmakers discussed legislation as cases continued to soar to limit unvaccinated people from using the country's covid pass system.

The country's public health institute reported that the number of positive tests rose by 44 percent to 110,558, the highest weekly total since the pandemic began.

Hospital admissions for Covid-19 patients rose 12 percent and admissions to intensive care units by 3 percent, it said.

The institute said 173 people died of Covid-19 during the past week, bringing the Netherlands' death toll in the pandemic to 18,785.

Russia resumes flights with more countries amid covid surge

Russia will lift the remaining restrictions on flights to Cuba, Mexico and Qatar, and increase the number of flights to Italy, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Vietnam as of December 1.

In all, Russia so far has resumed flights with over 60 countries.

The announcement comes as Russia's daily coronavirus cases and Covid-19 deaths remain at record highs.

Russia reported 36,818 new confirmed cases and 1,240 deaths.

Ukraine offers payments for jabs amid record deaths

Ukraine has reported record daily Covid-19 deaths, as authorities struggle to boost the country's vaccination rate amid rising coronavirus infections.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised to pay $38 (1,000 hryvnias) to each Ukrainian who gets vaccinated starting December 19.

The government plans to allocate $113.8 million (3 billion hryvnias) to the incentive program this year and the same amount in 2022.

Belgium to make shots mandatory for health workers

Health workers in Belgium who don't want to get vaccinated against Covid-19 will face losing their jobs.

Amid a surge of new cases that has led hospitals to reserve half of their ICU beds for patients, Belgium's federal government finalised a draft bill late to make vaccination of health care workers mandatory.