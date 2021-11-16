Experts say a fossil found in southeast Utah’s Canyonlands National Park in the US is “a rare ~290 million year old Permian-aged skeleton” and likely belonged to a “type of early reptile relative.”

According to the National Park Service, “The most devastating incidence of mass extinction in Earth’s history marked the end of the Permian Period [298.9 million years ago–251.9 million years ago].”

Speaking to the Charlotte Observer, Adam Marsh, lead paleontologist at Petrified Forest National Park in neighboring Arizona, said “It’s roughly the size of an iguana and (the fossil) preserves at least the vertebrae, top of the skull, and some of the shoulder girdle and forelimb.” Marsh added “We’re preparing the fossil at Petrified Forest and it will eventually get CT scanned in the next year.”

Officials said the fossil was “discovered sticking out of Cedar Mesa Sandstone at the bottom of a rock gully — or ‘slickrock wash’ — in Utah’s high desert, the Charlotte Observer reported. It was not near any roads, officials said.

The Petrified Forest National Park Facebook page announced that in late October, “PEFO paleontologists were part of a team with the Natural History Museum of Utah, University of Southern California, and Canyonlands National Park that collected a rare ~290 million year old Permian-aged skeleton in the backcountry of Canyonlands, potentially representing a new species.”

“The specimen was in the bottom of a slickrock wash and was threatened by erosion with every monsoon rainstorm that flashed the canyon. The team held a permit to collect the fossil and determine its place within the Cedar Mesa Sandstone at CANY to estimate its geologic age and context.”