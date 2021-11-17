Wednesday, November 17, 2021

French new cases top 20,000 per day

France has registered more than 20,000 new confirmed coronavirus infections for the first time since August 25 as the fifth wave of the epidemic picked up speed.

The health ministry reported 20,294 new cases, taking the total to 7.33 million and the seven-day moving average of new cases to above 12,400.

Covid-19 deaths decrease by 17 percent in the Americas

Covid-19 deaths have decreased 17 percent in the Americas over the past week, but the most populous countries like the United States, Brazil and Colombia are seeing a leveling of new infections after weeks of declining trends, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said.

Mexico is reporting an increase in new deaths and in the Caribbean Trinidad and Tobago had a sharp rise in deaths as intensive care unit (ICU) beds fill with Covid-19 patients, PAHO also said.

In an important milestone, half of the people in Latin America and the Caribbean have now been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, though coverage remains below 10 percent in Nicaragua and Haiti, PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said while adding that people should get vaccinated and stick to social distancing and mask wearing as the holiday season approaches.

Countries across Central and South America have seen a decline in new infections, except for Bolivia.

As Uruguay and Chile have relaxed pandemic restrictions, Covid-19 cases have spiked, even with their high vaccination coverage, the health agency said.

Italy records 72 coronavirus deaths

Italy has reported 72 coronavirus-related deaths against 74 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 10,172 from 7,698, breaching the 10,000 threshold for the first time since May 8.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 — not including those in intensive care — stood at 4,060, up from 3,970 a day earlier.

Some 537,765 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 684,710, the Health Ministry said.

Italy has registered 132,965 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.9 million cases to date.

Sweden to begin vaccine requirement for indoor events

The Swedish government plans to introduce a requirement for Covid-19 vaccine passes at indoor events where more than 100 people attend, a step recommended by health officials warning of a rising tide of infections in coming weeks.

The government was preparing a bill to be put forward to parliament with the aim of having the vaccination passes in effect from December 1, Health Minister Lena Hallengren said.

Around 85 percent of all Swedes over 16 have received one dose vaccine and 82 percent have had two doses or more.

Covax scores 500M Covid-19 vaccine dose deliveries

The Covax scheme aimed at equitable global access to Covid-19 vaccines has now delivered more than 500 million doses around the world, according to latest figures.

Covax, co-led by the World Health Organization (WHO), Gavi the Vaccine Alliance, and CEPI, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, had said at the beginning of the year it hoped to deliver two billion doses in 2021.

"Thanks to incredible hard work and dedication from partners and health workers, Covax has delivered 500 million Covid-19 vaccines to 144 countries and territories," Gavi chief executive Seth Berkley said on Twitter.

Britain records 201 deaths

Britain has recorded 38,263 new cases and a further 201 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

That compares to 37,243 cases and 214 deaths reported on Tuesday.

Germany witnesses surge in cases

Germany's disease control agency has reported 52,826 new coronavirus cases — a number that has roughly doubled in two weeks.

The Robert Koch Institute said 294 more people died in Germany of Covid-19 in the last day, bringing the country's pandemic death toll to 98,274. The number of infections recorded since the start of the pandemic has reached almost 5.13 million.

The World Health Organization on Tuesday also cited Germany, along with Russia and Britain, as the countries with the most new cases in Europe.

US secures Covid-19 antibody drug worth $1 billion

The United States has signed contracts worth roughly $1 billion to secure the antibody-based Covid-19 treatment sotrovimab from GSK and Vir Biotechnology, with supply expected by December 17.

Britain's GSK said the deal brought the total number of doses secured of the treatment, branded Xevudy, to more than 750,000 globally, adding that the United States would have an option to buy additional doses through March 2022.

The companies did not specify how many doses the US government had signed up for.

The US Food and Drug Administration in May gave an emergency use authorisation to the GSK-Vir treatment for treating mild-to-moderate Covid-19 in people aged 12 years and older, who are at the risk of their illness worsening.

Swiss voters set to back government's virus response plan