Friday, November 19, 2021

Merck Covid pill backed for EU emergency use

The EU's drug watchdog has backed Merck's anti-Covid pill for emergency use ahead of its formal authorisation and started reviewing Pfizer's antiviral treatment.

The two pills by the US pharma giants represent a potentially groundbreaking step in the fight against coronavirus as studies show they cut the risk of hospitalisation and death in high-risk patients.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said that while the Merck pill was not yet approved, it had "issued advice" so that individual countries in the 27-nation EU could decide whether to use it in case of a surge in infections.

"The medicine, which is currently not authorised in the EU, can be used to treat adults with Covid-19 who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are at increased risk of developing severe Covid-19," the EMA said in a statement.

"EMA issued this advice to support national authorities who may decide on possible early use of the medicine prior to marketing authorisation, for example in emergency use settings, in light of rising rates of infection and deaths due to Covid-19 across the EU."

The Merck pill should not be used by pregnant women or women who are not using contraception and could get pregnant, the EMA said.

The pill should be given as soon as possible after symptoms start, at the latest within five days. It should then be taken for five days, the EMA said.

Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna get US approval for booster shots

US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, in addition to American firm Moderna, received approval in the US for their Covid-19 booster shots for adults.

The US Food and Drug Administration provided emergency use authorisation for a booster dose for both vaccines including individuals 18 years of age and older, the companies announced in separate statements.

The booster dose is to be administered at least six months after completion of the primary series.

While the same dosage strength will be used for Pfizer-BioNTech jabs in booster shots, Moderna’s 50-microgram booster dose has half the strength of its original vaccine given in two shots around four weeks apart.

UK records 44,242 new cases, 157 deaths

Britain has reported 44,242 new Covid-19 cases and 157 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The figures compared with 46,807 cases on Thursday and 199 deaths recorded.

Kosovars get vaccine after Friday prayer at mosques

Kosovo’s health authorities are trying a new technique to persuade people to get the Covid-19 vaccine – cooperating with the Muslim community at Friday prayers.

Imams around Kosovo called on the faithful to get the jab while medical teams waited in the mosques’ yards to inoculate them.

There has been a fall of interest in people wanting the vaccine, from 20,000 a day at the beginning in March to less than 2,000 a day this week.

Some 42 percent of the population of 1.8 million population have been vaccinated.

Germany holds onto Biontech jabs as its Moderna stock risks expiry

Germany's government will limit shipments of the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine in the coming weeks to push the use of its stock of Moderna vaccines before it expires, a health official was cited as saying by RND newspaper group.

Health ministry state secretary Thomas Steffen wrote to Germany's states that 90 percent of orders curently were for the Biontech vaccine.

"But the Moderna vaccine should increasingly be used for boosters because otherwise, we face t he expiry of our Moderna vaccines in stock from the middle of the first quarter of 2022," Steffen was quoted as saying.

Austria reimposes full lockdown, makes vaccination compulsory

Austria will become the first country in western Europe to reimpose a full Covid-19 lockdown this autumn to tackle a new wave of infections, and order its whole population to get vaccinated as of February 1.

The lockdown will last 10 days initially, and 20 days at most, conservative chancellor Alexander Schallenberg told a news conference, adding that the obligation to get vaccinated would be introduced on February 1.

Britain to add booster shots to Covid travel pass

Britain's health ministry has said that it would add booster shots to the Covid-19 pass for outbound international travel, though it added they would not be added to the domestic pass at this time.

The health ministry said that travellers who have had a booster or a third dose would be able to demonstrate their vaccine status through the National Health Service (NHS) Covid Pass from Friday, adding that a booster was not necessary to travel into England.

Russia's daily deaths reach new record high