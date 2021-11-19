A photograph of former England batsman Alex Hales in blackface at a fancy dress party has surfaced just as the English side is being forced to reckon with racism in its ranks.

Hales apologised for the old photo on Friday, saying it was "incredibly reckless and foolish".

The Sun newspaper published the image on Thursday and said it had been taken at a New Year's Eve party in 2009.

Hales, 32, tried to explain the attire by saying it was a tribute to late rapper Tupac Shakur.

"The theme was musicians and Tupac is, was and always will be my favourite musician so I went (dressed) as him," Hales said in a video on Friday.

"Obviously I realise it's incredibly disrespectful and want to apologise for the offence that this has, no doubt, caused. It was incredibly reckless and foolish on my behalf."

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said it will investigate the matter.

Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club, for whom Hales plays, also said the batsman would be subjected to the club's disciplinary process.

"I want to apologise to the club for the embarrassment it would have caused and I guess my 20s was full of mistakes like that," Hales said.

Azeem Rafiq