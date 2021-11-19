The longest dinosaur that ever lived is the Supersaurus, new research reveals. According to Live Science, scientists have “fixed a fossil mix-up and analyzed new bones excavated from the long-necked dinosaur's final resting spot.”

Similar to other remarkably long dinosaurs, Supersaurus is what is called a diplodocid (meaning "double beams”) –– a long-necked sauropod with a very very long tail.

The fact that Supersaurus is the longest dinosaur that ever lived is a relatively new find, as it always had been one of the longest dinosaurs. But, research now shows that "this is the longest dinosaur based on a decent skeleton," as other dinosaur remains are fragmentary, and it's challenging to accurately estimate their lengths, Brian Curtice, a paleontologist at the Arizona Museum of Natural History who is spearheading the research, tells Live Science’s Laura Geggel.

Supersaurus roamed the Earth about 150 million years ago, during the Jurassic Period. According to Curtice’s new research, it exceeded 39 metres and possibly even reached 42 metres from snout to tail.

Live Science posits that even at 39 metres, Supersaurus would have been longer than another contender –– Diplodocus, which could reach lengths of 33 metres, according to a 2006 study of a specimen known as Seismosaurus in the New Mexico Museum of National History and Science Bulletin.

According to Live Science, the new research is not yet published in a peer-reviewed journal, but was presented online on November 5 at the Society of Vertebrate Paleontology's annual conference.

The new finding is “nearly 50 years in the making; the first Supersaurus specimen was uncovered in 1972 in a chock-full bonebed; in what was basically a ‘bone salad,’ Curtice says. So, it wasn’t immediately clear which bones belonged to the beast.”

The person who worked on the ‘bone salad’ was field worker Jim Jensen, who collected and prepared fossils for Brigham Young University in Utah, in Dry Mesa Dinosaur Quarry in Colorado, Live Science explains.

“Jensen discovered an 8-foot-long (2.4 m) scapulocoracoid — two fused bones that make up the shoulder girdle in adult dinosaurs and other reptiles. The quarry also contained additional bones that Jensen thought belonged to two other sauropod dinosaurs, which years later he named Ultrasauros and Dystylosaurus.”

Jensen’s discovery was a popular one, with the public showing interest in a dinosaur longer than the then longest dinosaur Brachiosaurus, according to the blog Sauropod Vertebra Picture of the Week (SV-POW), run by paleontologists Michael Taylor and Mathew Wedel. Live Science says it was a journalist who incidentally named the biggest beast Supersaurus in the frenzy following its discovery.