Self-declared “beefluencer, inventor & do-gooder” Sebastian Everding first thought of using gumball machines as dispensers in 2019, according to the Washington Post.

“In spring 2019, Everding marveled over how a German comedian, Oliver Tissot, repurposed an old gumball machine into an ‘automatic joke machine.’

“Put in 20 cents, turn a dial and get a classic German joke. Everding, then 36, thought it was ‘ingenious’ and contacted Tissot. He wanted in,” Dan Rosenzweig-Ziff writes for the Washington Post.

Everding arranged a former gumball machine to dispense jokes and placed it outside his home in Dortmund in the Ruhr River valley. He liked the idea, but he wanted to take it further. Rosenzweig-Ziff writes: “An avid gardener, he thought of his beloved bees — the pollen-spreading environmental linchpins whose numbers are dwindling under pressure from climate change, pesticides and other threats.”

So Everding built his next gumball machine into a seed dispenser, one that delivered wildflower seeds to help the dwindling number of bees survive and regenerate. His experiment has now grown to more than 160 dispensers across Germany, Austria and Belgium in places such as libraries and train station kiosks, energy service centres and veterinarian offices.

“The vending machine alone cannot stop the problems with the wild bees,” Everding tells the Washington Post. “But we hope the project changes awareness of the population.”

A 2015 report by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) warns that “Nearly one in 10 wild bee species face extinction in Europe while the status of more than half remains unknown.” The report explains that “The first-ever assessment of all European wild bee species shows that 9.2% are threatened with extinction, while 5.2% are considered likely to be threatened in the near future.”

Everding began a partnership with Bienenretter Manufaktur (“Bees Manufacture” – link in DE), an organisation “that promotes sustainable beekeeping and other eco-friendly initiatives” as well as FINE Frankfurt Institute of Sustainable Development, “which created an educational component around the seed dispensers, dubbed ‘Bienenautomats’.”

“Let’s make something really crazy to make the world a better place,” Everding told Tissot at the time.

Once a volunteer at a shelter, an enthusiast about pesticide-free gardening, and an amateur tinkerer, Everding ended up building his Bienenautomat (link in DE). With the publicity from local media, he soon found himself swarmed with requests from strangers around the country.