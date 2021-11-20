POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Fakhar leads Pakistan to T20 series win over Bangladesh
Fakhar Zaman scored 57 off 51 balls and put on 85 runs with Mohammad Rizwan (39) for the second wicket, guiding Pakistan to 109-2 in 18.1 overs.
Fakhar leads Pakistan to T20 series win over Bangladesh
The third and final match will be held at the same ground on Monday. / AP
By Merve Ayşe Kızılaslan
November 20, 2021

Pakistan has defeated Bangladesh by eight wickets in the second Twenty20 International to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series in Dhaka.

On Saturday's cricket match, Fakhar Zaman struck an unbeaten 57 off 51 balls as Pakistan reached 109-2 in 18.1 overs after restricting Bangladesh to 108-7 in 20 overs.

Najmul Hossain earlier top-scored with 40 off 34 balls for Bangladesh while Afif Hossain chipped in with 20 runs from 21 balls.

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi finished with 2-15 for Pakistan while leg-spinner Shadab Khan grabbed 2-22.

RECOMMENDED

Pakistan won the first match of the series by four wickets on Friday.

The third and final match will be held at the same ground on Monday.

READ MORE: A cricket legend tells us why Pakistan won hearts in T20 World Cup

READ MORE: Pakistan's T20 win against India will be remembered for generations

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump