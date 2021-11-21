Manchester United have ended Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's three-year reign as manager at Old Trafford.

But the club plans to wait until the end of the season to name the Norwegian's permanent successor.

"Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision," the club said in a statement on Sunday.

Saturday's 4-1 embarrassment at the hands of struggling Watford was the final straw for the United board, who had stuck by Solskjaer in recent weeks despite humiliating home defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City.

"While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success," the club said.

Solskjaer leaves with United already realistically out of the Premier League title race, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea down in seventh in the table, and having exited the League Cup.

Former midfielder Michael Carrick, who was part of Solskjaer's coaching team, will take charge of the forthcoming games while the club look to appoint an interim manager till the end of the season.

Another defeat in Spain would leave the Red Devils needing both results in the final round of matches in Group F to go their way to avoid crashing out at the group stage for a second consecutive season.

Disappointing performance