Monday, November 22, 2021

Pfizer says its shot 100 percent effective in adolescents

Pfizer and BioNTech said their Covid-19 vaccine remained 100 percent effective in children 12 to 15 years old, four months after the second dose.

No serious safety concerns were observed in individuals with at least six months of follow-up after the second dose.

The companies said that the new data, which involved 2,228 trial participants, will help support their applications for full approval in the United States and worldwide.

Italy reports 70 deaths and 6,404 new cases

Italy reported 70 Covid deaths against 46 the day before, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 6,404 from 9,709.

Italy has registered 133,247 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.9 million cases to date.

UK reports 44,917 new cases, 45 further deaths

Britain reported 44,917 further cases and 45 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.

On Sunday, 40,004 cases and 61 deaths were reported.

France reports 1,406 people in intensive care units, up by 67

France reported 1,406 patients in intensive care units due to Covid-19.

Two bodies set up to advise the French government on its handling of the Covid-19 crisis have recommended making booster shots available to all vaccinated adults.

France is currently only offering boosters to people over 65 or with chronic conditions that make them vulnerable to the virus, as well as health workers.

From December 1, they will be expanded to people over 50.

Austria begins 20-day lockdown as cases surge

Despite protests against restrictions, Austria implemented a 20-day national lockdown to stem a surge in coronavirus cases.

Thousands of Austrians took to the streets over the weekend against a new lockdown, and the government's plans to make vaccination compulsory from next year.

The new restrictions require everyone to stay at home except for essential services such as going to markets, pharmacies or visiting a doctor.

Slovakia considers three-week lockdown

Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger is intensively considering a possible three-week lockdown, like that imposed in Austria, amid a jump in Covid-19 cases, his office said.

The idea has been put forward by the Health Ministry, and Heger said expert opinion would be key in any decision.

EU wants calm amid virus protests

In the face of demonstrations across much of Europe protesting tough Covid-19 measures over the past days, authorities pleaded for patience, calm and a willingness to get a vaccine shot in the arm as infections spike upward again.

And for those who abused the protests to foment violence, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte just called them “idiots."

Protest marches from Zagreb to Rome and from Vienna to Brussels and Rotterdam, bringing tens of thousands out, all had one message from a coronavirus-weary crowd — we've had enough!

“Not able to work where you want work, to be where you want to be.

That’s not what we stand for, that’s not freedom,” said Eveline Denayer, who was at Sunday's march in Brussels, which drew a crowd of over 35,000.

Labs in Belgium are unable to cope with surging demand for tests

Laboratories in Belgium are struggling to cope with the demand for Covid-19 tests amid a rapidly rising number of infections, local media reported.

According to daily De Morgen, the surge in the cases has pushed many private facilities in charge of processing PCR tests to seek help from the federal network of laboratories, especially in the Flanders region.

Guadeloupe closes schools after Covid rioting

Schools closed across the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe and France's president warned of a “very explosive” situation in the territory, after protests against Covid-19 rules and vaccinations descended into days of rioting and looting.

France's central government sent in police special forces to try to restore order to the former colony, as emergency workers said they were unable to reach neighbourhoods barricaded by angry crowds.

The prefect of Guadeloupe said in a statement that 11 people have been arrested by police overnight Sunday into Monday.

Russia's coronavirus deaths still hover near all-time highs

Russia's coronavirus death toll was still hovering near all-time highs, but the number of new infections continued to decline.

The state coronavirus task force reported 1,241 deaths, down from the pandemic's record of 1,254 recorded last week.