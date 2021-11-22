Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai's video call with the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has not addressed or alleviated international concern about her well-being.

"It was good to see Peng Shuai in recent videos, but they don't alleviate or address the WTA's concern about her well-being and ability to communicate without censorship or coercion," a WTA spokeswoman said in an e-mail on Monday.

"This video does not change our call for a full, fair and transparent investigation, without censorship, into her allegation of sexual assault," the spokeswoman said.

The IOC said in a statement that Peng held a 30-minute call with its president, Thomas Bach, on Sunday.

During the call, Peng had told Bach that she was safe and well at home in Beijing, and wanted to have her privacy respected for now.

The WTA had previously threatened to pull tournaments out of China over the matter.

Not enough

On November 2, Peng posted on Chinese social media that Zhang had coerced her into sex and they later had an on-off consensual relationship. The post was deleted about half hour after it was posted.

Neither Zhang nor the Chinese government have commented on Peng's allegations.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, when asked at a regular briefing on Monday about the concerns, said it was not a foreign ministry matter but noted that Peng had recently attended some public activities.