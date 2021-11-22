A website called Tarantino NFTs is offering up Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) of Pulp Fiction, a cult film written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, describing him as “arguably the greatest screenwriter, director, author and filmmaker of all time.”

The film studio Miramax, which distributed the film, is none too happy about this, and has sent a ‘cease and desist’ letter to the director.

The studio received a response that a “collection consisting of 7 NFTs, each containing a high-resolution digital scan of Quentin’s original handwritten screenplay pages for a single scene from his screenplay for Pulp Fiction” would be offered up for sale to the highest bidder, according to the lawsuit document obtained by Deadline.

In the lawsuit, Miramax, a Disney company, asserts that “Consistent with the Original Rights Agreement, in the TarantinoMiramax Assignment, Tarantino again reserved rights only to the “soundtrack album, music publishing, live performance, print publication (including, without limitation, screenplay publication, ‘making of’ books, comic books and novelization, in audio and electronic formats as well, as applicable), interactive media, theatrical and television sequel and remake rights, and television series and spinoff rights.”

Miramax also mentions a company called B25 Productions to which Tarantino assigned “all rights (other than [Tarantino’s Reserved Rights] and those certain distribution rights in the motion picture project currently entitled ‘Pulp Fiction’ . . . granted to Miramax Film Corp.) . . . in, to, and underlying the original screenplay.” Miramax says it was not involved with what it calls “the Void TarantinoB25 Assignment” in any way, and did not consent to it.

The legal suit purports “On September 27, 1993, B25 Productions executed a notarized Notice, dated as of September 20, 1993, acknowledging the terms of the Original Rights Agreement and Miramax’s broad rights under it.”

B25 Productions, according to Miramax, “executed an Instrument of Transfer granting Miramax ““all rights of any kind and nature whatsoever in all media (other than [Tarantino’s Reserved Rights]), in and to the theatrical motion picture currently entitled ‘PULP FICTION’ (the ‘Picture’) and as further specified in [the Original Rights Agreement, as amended] . . . for any and all media and by any means whether now known or hereafter devised throughout the entire universe.””

Miramax adds that B25 Productions, “Having completed its purpose of producing Pulp Fiction, delivering the film to Miramax, and assigning to Miramax all of B25 Productions’ rights relating to Pulp Fiction and all its elements in all stages of development and production (including, without limitation, all versions of the screenplay), excluding Tarantino’s Reserved Rights,” was dissolved on January 8, 1996.

According to Miramax, Tarantino’s rights does not include NFTs of his screenplay for Pulp Fiction, which he is offering up for sale without having checked with the distribution company first. Miramax also objects to the use of Pulp Fiction characters on the NFT site, which are not there anymore, clearly a step taken back by Tarantino and his co-defendants.

As reported in Variety, “Miramax is wrong — plain and simple,” Tarantino’s attorney Bryan Freedman says in a statement. “Quentin Tarantino’s contract is clear: he has the right to sell NFTs of his hand-written script for Pulp Fiction and this ham-fisted attempt to prevent him from doing so will fail. But Miramax’s callous decision to disclose confidential information about its filmmakers’ contracts and compensation will irreparably tarnish its reputation long after this case is dismissed.”