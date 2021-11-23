LeBron James has been suspended for one game following his bloody clash with Detroit Pistons player Isaiah Stewart.

Los Angeles Lakers star James was ejected after wildly lashing out at Stewart during Sunday's victory over the Pistons, the NBA said on Monday.

Stewart was left with blood pouring from a facial injury following the flashpoint, and needed to be restrained repeatedly by team-mates and staff as he attempted to confront James.

The 20-year-old Stewart was given a two-game suspension for his part in the altercation.

The NBA said Stewart had been given a two-game ban for "escalating an on-court altercation by repeatedly and aggressively pursuing (James) in an unsportsmanlike manner."

A reckless mistake

James' suspension, which means he will miss the Lakers game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday, was for "recklessly hitting Stewart in the face and initiating an on-court altercation."