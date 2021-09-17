Friday, September 17, 2021

UK removes Turkey, Pakistan and others from travel red list

The UK has removed Turkey from its red coronavirus travel list, allowing travel without compulsory hotel quarantine on arrival, and so easing travel and tourism between the two countries.

With the latest update, Britain’s traffic light system is now scrapped and a simpler, "go" and "don't go" system was introduced.

Starting on Wednesday, September 22, arrivals from Turkey, Pakistan, and the Maldives will no longer need to self-isolate in a designated hotel, potentially saving them thousands of pounds.

Singapore reports 935 new cases

Singapore has reported 935 new Covid-19 cases, the highest since April last year.

A recent rise in cases after the relaxation of some measures has prompted Singapore to pause on further reopening.

More than 80 percent of its population has been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Switzerland tightens Covid-19 border controls

Switzerland has announced that all travellers entering the country who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 or recovered from the disease will need proof of a negative test.

Bern said the measures, which come into force on Monday, were a bid to prevent a spike in cases once people start returning from their autumn vacation, following a surge in Delta variant infections after the summer holidays.

"Anyone who has not been vaccinated or has not recovered must present a negative test result on entry," the government said in a statement, adding that after four to seven days in Switzerland, another test must be carried out, subject to a fee.

All travellers must also complete a locator form.

Vaccine bookings jump in Italy

Bookings for Covid-19 vaccinations have jumped in Italy after the government made inoculation mandatory for all workers in some of the strictest anti-coronavirus measures adopted in the world.

The number of people making appointments more than doubled from the day before in the northeastern region of Veneto, while in Tuscany they almost tripled, according to provisional data.

In Italy's largest region Lombardy, daily bookings jumped to more than 17,000 on Thursday from some 9,500 a day earlier.

Italy has reported 66 coronavirus-related deaths against 67 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 4,552 from 5,117.

Italy has registered 130,233 deaths linked to the virus since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.63 million cases to date.

India administers 20M doses in one day

India has broken its daily vaccination record by administering over 20 million doses of vaccines in a single day as states organised a special inoculation drive on the occasion of PM Narendra Modi's birthday.

The health minister called it a gift for Modi, who turned 71 as vaccination breached the previous peak of 14.1 million on August 31.

Immunisations have surged in the past few weeks, thanks mainly to a rapid rise in production of the AstraZeneca shot by the Serum Institute of India. The company would supply 200 million doses to the country's immunisation programme this month, compared with around 150 million in the previous month, said a ministry source, who declined to be named.

Britain reports 178 more deaths

Britain has recorded 32,651 new cases and a further 178 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, government data showed.

That compared with 26,911 new cases and 158 deaths a day earlier, although those figures did not include statistics from Scotland due to a technical issue.

Shortages of vaccines in Africa could lead to more variants

Africa faces a 470 million shortfall in vaccine doses this year after the Covax alliance cut its projected shipments, raising the risk of new and deadly variants, the WHO said.

Only 17 percent of the continent's population will now be vaccinated by the end of this year, compared with the 40 percent target set by the World Health Organisation, the global agency's Africa unit said at its weekly briefing in the Congolese capital of Brazzaville.

China reports 62 new cases

China reports another 62 cases, even as the number of Chinese citizens fully vaccinated has topped 1 billion.

All but one of the cases was detected over the previous 24 hours in the eastern coastal province of Fujian in China’s latest outbreak of the delta variant, the National Health Commission said.

Of those, 31 were in the major port city of Xiamen, with 28 others in the city of Putian and one in the city of Quanzhou.

South Korea reports more than 2,000 new cases

South Korea has reported more than 2,000 new cases, nearing a one-day record set last month, continuing an alarming surge as the nation enters its biggest holiday of the year.

The 2,008 cases reported was the 73rd consecutive day of over 1,000 despite officials enforcing the country’s strongest social distancing rules short of a lockdown in capital Seoul and other large population centres for the past 10 weeks.

More than 1,500 of the new case came from the greater Seoul area, home to half of a population of more than 51 million, where infections have surged as schools reopened and people returned from summer vacations in recent weeks.

NSW to trial home quarantine for international arrivals

Authorities in Australia's most populous state have said they will trial home quarantine for international travellers arriving into Sydney.