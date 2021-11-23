CULTURE
Jon Batiste leads Grammy nominations list
Eilish, Rodrigo, Bieber and Batiste are among the top 10 nominees for the Grammy Awards, which will be announced on January 31.
Jon Batiste will compete for the top prize, album of the year, as well as record of the year. / Reuters
By Sara SLEIMAN
November 23, 2021

Jazz musician Jon Batiste has led nominations for the Grammy Awards with 11 nods, followed by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R with eight apiece.

Batiste and Bieber will compete for the top prize, album of the year, along with Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, H.E.R, Kanye West, Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga, newcomer Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift.

Teen phenomenon Rodrigo, 18, who burst onto the US charts in January when her single "Drivers License" went viral, got seven nods including best new artist and for her debut album "Sour."

Nominee expansion

Nominees in the top three categories, album, song and record of the year, were increased to 10 from 8 for the first time.

"Adding more nominees is a way to cast a wider net for more music, more artists and more genres," Recording Academy chief executive Harvey Mason Jr said, announcing the change on Tuesday.

Eilish, Rodrigo, Bieber and Batiste were also among the 10 nominees for record of the year, along with Swedish band Abba's new single, "I Still Have Faith in You."

But Swift, who snagged a best album nod for "Evermore," was shut out of both the record of the year and song of the year races.

READ MORE: Music's best to be honoured at scaled-down Grammys

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
