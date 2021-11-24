Men’s meat-heavy dietary intake is responsible for 40 percent more climate-heating emissions than those of women, a UK study finds.

The research also finds that 25 percent of diet-related emissions were from “optional” food or drink, including coffee, alcohol, cakes and sweets.

Writing in peer-reviewed journal Plos One, the researchers say “Policies encouraging sustainable diets should focus on plant-based diets. Substituting tea, coffee and alcohol with more sustainable alternatives, whilst reducing less nutritious sweet snacks, presents further opportunities.”

Another study, published by the Journal of Industrial Ecology in July, says “Our results show that total greenhouse gas emissions can be lowered by 36–38% by shifting the expenditure on [mainstream food, holidays, and furnishings] to less carbon-intensive alternatives without changing the total expenditure.”

And a study in the Lancet notes that in Western countries, “vegan and vegetarian diets were about a third cheaper to buy than regular diets, which the researchers said contrasted with the perception that they were the ‘preserve of a privileged middle class’.”

The Guardian points out that food production causes 30 percent of greenhouse gas emissions –– while the actual percentage may even be higher, according to a Nature study quoted in the New Scientist, which posits that “Food production contributes around 37 per cent of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.”

According to the Guardian, previous studies have shown that “meat-eating in rich countries must be sharply reduced in order to tackle the climate crisis, largely caused by the methane and deforestation associated with cattle.”

Yet these studies have looked at the average emissions of broad food categories, while the Plos One study analysed the emissions “linked to more than 3,200 specific food items and examined the diets of 212 British people, who recorded their food and drink intake over three 24-hour periods.”

The Plos One study found “animal products were responsible for almost half of the average diet’s greenhouse gas emissions: 31 percent from meat and 14 percent from dairy. Drink caused 15 percent of emissions and 8 percent came from cakes, biscuits and confectionery.”