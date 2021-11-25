The albatross bird is a species that is known to be monogamous. However, researchers found that these monogamous bird pairs ‘divorced’ more often nowadays based on environmental factors.

Scientific Americanexplains the purpose of the albatross “marriages” as having a “practical purpose: staying with the same partner builds trust, which is essential as the pair alternates between lengthy foraging trips and egg-incubation duties.”

In a study published by the Royal Society, scientists define “divorce” as “a strategy used to correct for suboptimal partnerships … informed by measures of previous breeding performance.”

Albatross pairs stay together when they successfully reproduce, and tend to split when they do not. Yet, the researchers write, “The environment affects the productivity and survival of populations, thus indirectly affecting divorce via changes in demographic rates.”

The study focuses on going through 15 years of data on “the long-lived black-browed albatross (Thalassarche melanophris) as a model organism, [testing] the hypothesis that environmental variability directly affects divorce.”

The researchers say they have looked at data going back more than a decade: “Since 2003, we have collected capture-mark-recapture data on black-browed albatrosses breeding on New Island, Falklands, home to approximately 15,500 pairs.”

They have also, “Starting from the 2008 season, ... collected GPS tracking data during incubation and brooding, which enabled us to quantify the oceanic areas most intensely used by albatrosses (electronic supplementary material).”

According to the Guardian, “Albatrosses, some of the world’s most loyally monogamous creatures, are ‘divorcing’ more often – and researchers say global heating may be to blame.”

The researchers wrote in their study that they found that “divorce rate varied across years (1% to 8%). Individuals were more likely to divorce after breeding failures.”

They went on to say, however, “regardless of previous breeding performance, the probability of divorce was directly affected by the environment, increasing in years with warm sea surface temperature anomalies (SSTA). Furthermore, our state-space models show that warm SSTA increased the probability of switching mates in females in successful relationships.”

The scientists looked at two environmental factors – warm sea surface temperature anomalies (SSTA) and wind intensity (WIND): “Specifically, SSTA was found to have a strong negative effect on the probability of breeding and on breeding success, whereas WIND positively affected breeding success.”

The Guardian explains SSTA’s effect as “For seabirds, warmer waters mean less fish, less food and a harsher environment. Fewer chicks survive. The birds’ stress hormones increase. They are forced farther afield to hunt.”

Albatrosses have been the subject of study for a long time, and “There are all these things we think of as being super-duper human,” Dr Graeme Elliot, principal science adviser at New Zealand’s department of conservation, who has been studying albatrosses in the country’s waters for three decades, tells the Guardian.

Why? Because the birds live for 50-60 years, they have what the Guardian calls “a long, awkward teen phase” as they learn how to seduce a mate through dance, and take years-long trips away from home as they mature. They also mate for life, and loudly celebrate when greeting a partner after a long absence, the Guardian reports.

