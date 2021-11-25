Thousands of protesters have hit the streets of Europe and Latin America to demand an end to violence against women.

The rallies took place on Thursday to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, with thousands marching through Madrid and Barcelona, while others gathered in Paris and London and more rallied in Guatemala and Honduras.

Protesters were also expected in Chile, Mexico, and Venezuela.

In Spain, where the government has made the fight against domestic violence a national priority, thousands hit the streets of Madrid and Barcelona in a sea of purple flags, while others rallied in Valencia, Seville, and other cities around the country.

In the Spanish capital, marchers wearing purple masks, hats and scarves walked behind a huge banner reading "Enough of male violence against women. Solutions now!"

Demonstrations were also held in Turkey where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed that violence against women is a global problem and "belief and effort" are needed to eliminate it.

"We have always sided with women, [and] will continue to do so," he said.

READ MORE: One in two women report ‘instances of violence’ during pandemic