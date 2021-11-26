CULTURE
New comic book celebrates life of renowned entertainer Tina Turner
The biographical publication details her upbringing in Tennessee, her musical success, her struggles with former husband Ike Turner and her powerful resurgence.
Last month, Tina Turner was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the second time. / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
November 26, 2021

The highs and lows of singer Tina Turner's life are being explored in a new comic book.

The biographical publication from TidalWave comics details her upbringing in Tennessee, her musical success, her struggles with former husband Ike Turner and her powerful resurgence.

Publisher Darren G. Davis said in a statement: "Turner's life has been seen in documentaries, films, music, Broadway, so why not a comic book. We believe that it is important for readers to have inspiring role models and learn about extraordinary individuals who have overcome challenges to make a difference in the world."

The glossy is part of the company's "Female Force" series which has featured singer Dolly Parton, US Vice President Kamala Harris and former US First Lady Michelle Obama in the past.

Turner will celebrate her 82nd birthday on November 26th. Last month she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the second time.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
