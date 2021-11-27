World number one Novak Djokovic has overpowered Dennis Novak after Dusan Lajovic battled past Gerald Melzer and Serbia went on to a 3-0 win in their opener against Group F hosts Austria in the Davis Cup Finals in Innsbruck.

Djokovic, aiming to guide Serbia to their first title since 2010 and second overall, made light work of his opponent as he dropped just six points on serve and did not face a break point while claiming a 6-3 6-2 victory in under an hour.

"I felt very good. I was locked in from the first point, determined to execute the game plan," Djokovic told reporters on Friday.

"The crucial game was the eighth game of the first set, 4-3, new balls. I managed to put in a couple of extra returns, make him play, mix up the pace. After that, there was really no looking back. I just served well, moved great."

Lajovic had a much tougher time against Melzer, the younger brother of fellow professional Juergen, as he was forced to toil for a 7-6(5) 3-6 7-5 win.

READ MORE: WTA: Chinese tennis player Peng's call with Olympic chief is not enough

The 31-year-old squandered a break advantage in the third set but recovered to convert his fourth match point and seal victory.

"It is the Davis Cup. It is the emotions, the stress, the pressure. It is the tight moments all the time," said Lajovic. "He played some good tennis in the past couple of months, and had confidence and showed it today, playing great tennis.