With each passing hour, new restrictions are being slapped on travel from countries in southern Africa as the world scurried to contain a new variant of the coronavirus that has the potential to be more resistant to the protection offered by vaccines.

On Saturday, a host of countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Iran, Japan, Thailand and the United States, joined others, including the European Union and the UK in imposing restrictions on southern African countries in response to warnings over the transmissibility of the new variant – against the advice of the World Health Organization.

Despite the shutdown of flights, there was increasing evidence that the variant is already spreading.

Cases have been reported in travellers in Belgium, Israel and Hong Kong, and Germany also has a probable case.

A German official said Saturday that there’s a “very high probability” that the omicron variant has already arrived in the country.

Kai Klose, the health minister for Hesse state, which includes Frankfurt, said in a tweet that “several mutations typical of omicron” were found Friday night in a traveller returning from South Africa, who was isolated at home. Sequencing of the test had yet to be completed.

Dutch authorities, on the other hand, are checking for the new variant after 61 passengers on two flights from South Africa tested positive for Covid-19.

The authorities have isolated the passengers in the Netherlands on two flights from South Africa on Friday. They are carrying out further investigations to see if any of the travellers have the omicron variant.

