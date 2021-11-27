Iran riot police have deployed in force in the Iranian city of Isfahan, a day after dozens were arrested in violent protests over the drying up of a lifeblood river.

"We have arrested 67 of the main actors and agitators behind the troubles," police General Hassan Karami said on Saturday. He said between 2,000 and 3,000 "rioters" took part in the protest on Friday.

Security forces fired tear gas during the clashes with stone-throwers in the protest in the dry bed of the Zayadneh Rood river that crosses the city, Fars and ISNA news agencies said.

On Saturday, the situation was "calm" and streets empty, with riot police deployed on the city's Khadjou bridge, a Isfahan city resident said.

The demonstration was the latest since protests kicked off on November 9 in Isfahan, some 340 kilometres (210 miles) south of Tehran, a tourist magnet due to its majestic mosques and heritage sites, including a historic bridge across the river.

But it was the first to turn violent.

Protests over dry river