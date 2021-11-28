Defending champions Palmeiras have won the 2021 Copa Libertadores title by beating Flamengo 2-1 in South America's top-tier club football tournament.

The victory came in an all-Brazilian final in Centenario Stadium, Montevideo, on Saturday.

Palmeiras struck five minutes in through Raphael Veiga but ex-Inter Milan forward Gabriel Barbosa equalised in the second half for 2019 winners Flamengo.

The game went to extra time as regular time ended 1-1.

Following a mistake from a Flamengo player in defence, Palmeiras forward Deyverson controlled the ball to rush into the opponents' box and scored the winning goal in the 95th minute.

After Saturday's triumph, Palmeiras will qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup.

Palmeiras earned the Copa Libertadores for the second season in a row, and third time overall.