Palmeiras beat Flamengo to win back-to-back Copa Libertadores title
Brazillian footballer Deyverson scored an extra-time winner and sealed the Copa Libertadores, the biggest club title in South American football.
Palmeiras became the first team in 20 years to win back-to-back titles. / AFP
November 28, 2021

Defending champions Palmeiras have won the 2021 Copa Libertadores title by beating Flamengo 2-1 in South America's top-tier club football tournament.

The victory came in an all-Brazilian final in Centenario Stadium, Montevideo, on Saturday.

Palmeiras struck five minutes in through Raphael Veiga but ex-Inter Milan forward Gabriel Barbosa equalised in the second half for 2019 winners Flamengo.

The game went to extra time as regular time ended 1-1.

Following a mistake from a Flamengo player in defence, Palmeiras forward Deyverson controlled the ball to rush into the opponents' box and scored the winning goal in the 95th minute.

After Saturday's triumph, Palmeiras will qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup.

Palmeiras earned the Copa Libertadores for the second season in a row, and third time overall.

They previously won the trophy in 1999 and 2020.

Palmeiras, which started the final as favourite, became the first team in 20 years to win back-to-back titles.

The third title from the Sao Paulo-based club kicked off street parties in the metropolis, regardless of new concerns about Covid-19.

This year marked the first time all four finalists of both Copas came from the same country. Palmeiras' success was the eighth since 2010 for a Brazilian club.

Palmeiras eliminated local rival Sao Paulo in the quarterfinals and advanced to the final on the away goal rule after drawing at Atletico Mineiro. 

This week, CONMEBOL scrapped the away goals rule for all future competitions.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
