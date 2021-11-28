Thousands of monkeys in Lopburi in central Thailand have feasted on two tonnes fruits and vegetables as the town's Monkey Festival returned after a two year hiatus caused by the pandemic.

Hundreds of macaques, also known as long-tailed monkeys, were seen climbing on people and stacks of fruit, munching away on bananas and pineapples on Sunday.

"Today's special is durian, which is expensive. Lopburi monkeys like expensive things," said Yongyuth Kitwatanausont who has previously organised over 30 monkey festivals.

The feast, which cost over $3,000 (100,000 baht), is an annual tradition for locals to thank the monkeys for doing their part in drawing in tourists to Lopburi, which is sometimes known as "Monkey Province."

The theme for this year's festival was wheelchair monkeys, and Yongyuth planned to donate 100 wheelchairs to needy people.

Some tourists were seen playing with the monkeys with their cameras. The resumption of the tradition also pleased locals.