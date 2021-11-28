World governments have rushed to contain a new, heavily mutated Covid-19 strain, known as Omicron, as they shut their borders and announce travel curbs.

Several countries announced plans on Sunday to restrict travel from southern Africa, where it was first detected, including key travel hub Qatar, the United States, Britain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the Netherlands.

The strictest among them is Israel, which said it would close its borders to all foreigners in a bid to curb the spread of the variant just four weeks after reopening to tourists after a prolonged closure due to Covid-19.

"We are raising a red flag," Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said, adding the country would order 10 million PCR test kits to stem the "very dangerous" strain.

Israeli citizens will be required to present a negative PCR test and quarantine for three days if they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus and seven days if they have not, the prime minister's office said.

Omicron spreading fast

But the virus strain has already slipped through the net and has now been found everywhere, from the Netherlands to Hong Kong and Australia, where authorities said on Sunday they had detected it for the first time in two passengers from southern Africa who were tested after flying into Sydney.

In the Netherlands, 61 passengers tested positive after arriving on two flights from South Africa in an ordeal one passenger described as "Dystopia Central Airline Hallway".