Revered German coach Ralf Rangnick has been hired to lead Manchester United until the end of the season.

United is planning to hire a permanent manager in the offseason, at which time Rangnick will take up a “consultancy role for a further two years,” the club said on Monday.

The 63-year-old left his role as head of sports and development at Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow to take charge of United on Monday, which has been managed by former player Michael Carrick since the firing of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on November 21.

Rangnick is a pioneer of the high-intensity pressing game developed in Germany and increasingly dominant across the world over the last decade.

His arrival at Old Trafford for his first job in English football should shake up the playing style of United as the record 20-time English champions look to rescue their season.

United is in eighth place in the Premier League, 12 points off leader Chelsea after 13 games.

“The squad is full of talent and has a great balance of youth and experience,” Rangnick said. “All my efforts for the next six months will be on helping these players fulfil their potential, both individually and, most importantly, as a team.”

