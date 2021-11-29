CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Renowned fashion designer Virgil Abloh dies aged 41
Virgil Abloh, was the artistic director for Louis Vuitton's menswear, has passed away after battling cancer for years.
Renowned fashion designer Virgil Abloh dies aged 41
Abloh, whose parents immigrated to the US from Ghana, was the first black American to become the creative director of a top French fashion house. / Reuters Archive
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
November 29, 2021

Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection, has died at the age of 41 after battling cancer for several years.

The top US fashion designer died on Sunday, the fashion and luxury house's French owners LVMH announced.

"We are all shocked by this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, but also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom," LVMH chief executive Bernard Arnault said in a statement.

The group said he had been "battling privately" against cancer for several years.

His untimely death at the peak of his career sent shockwaves across the globe. Tributes poured in from rival design houses but also actors and sportspeople for a man seen as a deeply humane visionary.

'King of luxury streetwear'

The king of luxury streetwear, Abloh had established himself within a few years as one of the most sought-after designers in the world.

RECOMMENDED

As the first black American creative director of a top French fashion house, Abloh's trademark was a style reflecting street culture with sneakers and sweatshirts.

He created his first label, Pyrex Vision, in 2012, and enjoyed successful collaborations with the likes of Nike, Jimmy Choo and Moncler.

He was also behind Off-White, a luxury streetwear brand which won a following through its eye-catching branding before evolving towards more "couture" creations.

Abloh has addressed both environmental and social issues in his work with Louis Vuitton, with anti-racist and anti-homophobia messages at his January show in Paris.

He said earlier this year he planned to use his partnership with LVMH "to expand opportunities for diverse individuals and foster greater equity and inclusion in the industries we serve".

Abloh transcended the fashion world. Hewas one of a handful of fashion designers who had a close following well beyond the industry and was a celebrity name in his own right.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India's Modi, Somaliland and Rothschild deal feature in new Epstein files
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting