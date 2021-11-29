POLITICS
2 MIN READ
G7: Highly transmissible Omicron requires 'urgent action'
G7 health ministers have committed to work closely with international partners to tackle the Omicron.
G7: Highly transmissible Omicron requires 'urgent action'
Omicron was detected by scientists in South Africa last week, who say the new variant has at least 10 mutations. / Reuters Archive
By Sara SLEIMAN
November 29, 2021

The new Covid variant Omicron is highly transmissible and requires "urgent action," G7 health ministers have said.

"The global community is faced with the threat of a new, at a first evaluation, highly transmissible variant of Covid-19, which requires urgent action," the health ministers from the bloc said in a statement on Monday following an emergency meeting.

The statement praised South Africa's "exemplary work" for both detecting the strain and alerting others to it.

Underlining the "strategic relevance of ensuring access to vaccines", they pledged to hold to their donation commitments as well as to provide support for research and development.

At the same time, they will tackle "vaccine misinformation", something that has in parts of the world led to resistance against inoculation.

A new meeting will be held in December, the ministers said, committing to work closely together with the World Health Organization and international partners to share information on Omicron.

READ MORE:World on alert as highly contagious Omicron variant continues to spread

Growing mutations 

RECOMMENDED

Scientists in South Africa said they had last week detected the new variant with at least 10 mutations.

The Beta variant had three mutations and Delta had two.

The Delta variant hit global recovery and sent millions worldwide back into lockdown after it was first detected in late 2020.

The Omicron discovery has sparked a frenzy of travel restrictions across the world.

A growing list of countries have already imposed travel curbs on southern Africa, including key travel hub Qatar, the United States, Britain, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the Netherlands.

READ MORE:Nations close borders to prevent Omicron from spreading

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India's Modi, Somaliland and Rothschild deal feature in new Epstein files
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting