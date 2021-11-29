NASA is testing whether it is possible to alter the course of an asteroid by sending a mission to collide into it. NASA defines the mission, DART, as “a planetary defense-driven test of technologies for preventing an impact of Earth by a hazardous asteroid.”

DART is short for Double Asteroid Redirection Test, and it was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on November 24, 2021. NASA calls it “a spacecraft designed to impact an asteroid as a test of technology.”

Mark R. Whittington, writing for The Hill, says that the mission will “move into the vicinity of the asteroid Didymos and its tiny moonlet Dimorphos,” a small asteroid satellite discovered in 2003.

“After escaping Earth's gravity, DART will follow its own orbit around the Sun. It will then intercept the binary as it approaches within 6.7 million miles of Earth in September 2022,” the BBCreports.

According to NASA, “DART will be the first demonstration of the kinetic impactor technique to change the motion of an asteroid in space.”

NASA will see if DART will be able to impact an asteroid such that it would change its motion “in a way that can be accurately measured via ground-based telescopic observations,” SciTechDailyreports.

SciTechDaily defines the method of ‘kinetic impact’ as “a spacecraft autonomously navigat[ing] to a target asteroid and intentionally collid[ing] with it.”

NASA’s test aims to gather data to help humanity deal with a potentially catastrophic impact of an asteroid that might pose a danger to Earth, if one were ever to be discovered.

As NASA notes: “DART’s target asteroid is NOT a threat to Earth. This asteroid system is a perfect testing ground to see if intentionally crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid is an effective way to change its course, should an Earth-threatening asteroid be discovered in the future.”