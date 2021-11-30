One in eight of the world's children, more than 300 million, live in conflict zones where they are at risk of becoming child soldiers.

During 2020, some 337 million children were living near armed groups and government forces that recruit children, a report by the charity Save the Children said on Tuesday.

"In the shadow of Covid-19 and the UN's call for a global ceasefire, more children than ever before are caught in the crosshairs of the deadliest war zones," said Inger Ashing, Save the Children International's chief executive.

Children are now "more likely to be injured, recruited or killed," she added.

Nearly 200 million children live in the world's deadliest war zones, up 20% from 2019, according to the report.

It said boosting school access was vital in fighting forced recruitment.

The United Nations called for a global ceasefire last year to help fight Covid-19, but armed groups have continued fighting in countries including Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria and Yemen.

