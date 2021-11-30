New findings about the coronavirus's Omicron variant have made it clear that the mutated virus slipped into countries well before South Africa raised the alarm.

The Netherlands’ RIVM health institute found Omicron in samples dating from November 19 and 23, AP reported on Tuesday.

South Africa first reported the variant to the UN health agency on Nov. 24.

Japan and France reported their first cases of the new variant, putting people around the world between hopes of returning to normal and fears that the worst is yet to come.

The WHO warned on Monday that the global risk from Omicron is “very high” and that early evidence suggests it may be more contagious.

While it is not known how effective current vaccines are against Omicron, European Medicines Agency chief Emer Cooke said the shots could be adapted within three or four months if need be.

Haphazard response

But nearly two years after the virus first held the world in its grip, the current response echoed in many ways the chaos of the early days, including haphazard travel bans and a poor understanding of who was at risk and where.

Many officials tried to calm fears, insisting vaccines remain the best defence and that the world must redouble its efforts to get the shots to every part of the globe.