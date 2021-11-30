A panel of expert advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration has narrowly voted to recommend the agency authorise Merck & Co's antiviral pill to treat Covid-19.

The FDA's Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee voted 13-10 on Tuesday to recommend the agency authorise the drug after discussing concerns that the drug could cause the virus to mutate as well as safety concerns about the potential for birth defects.

The US drugmaker published data last week suggesting that the drug was significantly less effective than previously thought, reducing hospitalisations and deaths in its clinical trial of high-risk individuals by around 30 percent.

Still, medicines like Merck's molnupiravir, developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, are likely to become important therapeutic tools that people will be able to take at home as soon as Covid-19 symptoms arise.

Both FDA staff scientists and Merck have suggested the drug should not be recommended during pregnancy.

FDA authorisation for molnupiravir could be a major step in treating the virus. It would give doctors the first drug they could prescribe for patients to take on their own, easing the burden on hospitals and helping to curb deaths.