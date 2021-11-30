A group of scientists working to save corals worldwide have applied Modern Portfolio Theory (MPT), a Nobel-prize winning mathematical framework “developed by the economist Harry Markowitz in the 1950s to help risk-averse investors maximise returns,” according to the Guardian.

In a study published in Conservation Letters, a journal of the Society for Conservation Biology, researchers at Australia’s University of Queensland write “Although many factors are implicated, climate change has emerged as a dominant and rapidly growing threat [to coral reefs],” adding that “Developing a long-term strategic plan for the conservation of coral reefs is urgently needed yet is complicated by significant uncertainty associated with climate change impacts on coral reef ecosystems.”

They go on to say that they have taken Markowitz’s theory and applied it to coral reefs worldwide, to “identify coral reef locations globally that, in the absence of other impacts, are likely to have a heightened chance of surviving projected climate changes relative to other reefs.”

The researchers also say that the locations targeted for conservation constitute “important opportunities for novel conservation investments to secure less vulnerable yet well-connected coral reefs that may, in turn, help to repopulate degraded areas in the event that the climate has stabilized.”

Speaking to the Guardian, Prof Ove Hoegh-Guldberg, a climate scientist at the University of Queensland, who helped lead the “50 reefs” project, says: “It’s essentially a strategy to help us make decisions about what to protect, if we are to have corals at the end of the century.”

“It is our best shot at having a long-term future for coral reefs,” he says.

According to a recent report by the Global Coral Reef Monitoring Network (GCRMN), “Large scale coral bleaching events are the greatest disturbance to the world’s coral reefs.” The report also notes that “The 1998 [mass bleaching] event alone killed 8% of the world’s coral,” with “Subsequent disturbance events, occurring between 2009 and 2018, kill[ing] 14% of the world’s coral.”

GCRMN also notes that “There was 20% more algae on the world’s coral reefs in 2019 than in 2010. Increases in the amount of algae, a globally recognised indicator of stress on coral reefs, were associated with declines in the amount of hard coral.”

GCRMN says that declines in global coral cover were tied to increasing sea surface temperatures, yet some corals were able to survive and recover: “Increases in global average coral cover between 2002 and 2009, and in 2019, suggest that many of the world’s coral reefs remain resilient and can recover if conditions permit.”