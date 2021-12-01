Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Facing Covid passport mandate, more Swedes get microchip implants

Following Sweden’s announcement that the coronavirus vaccine passport requirement will be put into practice, the number of people who got microchips inserted under their skin rose, according to local media.

According to digital cultures researcher Moa Petersen, around 6,000 people in Sweden have so far had a chip inserted in their hands.

Petersen stressed that those with microchip implants have stopped carrying vaccine passports, keys, ID cards, and even train tickets with them, thanks to radio frequency identification technology, a wireless system comprising tags and readers.

Belgium in talks to buy 10,000 doses of Merck's pill

Belgium is in talks with US-based Merck & Co Inc to buy 10,000 doses of its Covid-19 antiviral pill jointly developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, the country's federal health minister said.

"But we are in favour of a European joint procurement," health minister Franck Vandenbroucke told a news conference, adding that the Belgian bilateral talks would be integrated in the European Union joint procurement if and when it is launched.

EU recommends daily review of travel restrictions

The European Commission has recommended a daily review and revisions of travel restrictions to help stop the spread of the new omicron coronavirus variant.

In a new statement, the European Commission advised EU countries to continue to keep their borders open with daily reviews of essential travel restrictions, to coordinate with each other to track the eventual spread of the new variant, and to stay ready for all necessary controls.

WHO warns of 'toxic mix' of low vaccine coverage and testing

The World Health Organization warned a "toxic mix" at the global level of low vaccination coverage and testing rates was creating fertile breeding ground for new Covid-19 variants.

"Globally, we have a toxic mix of low vaccine coverage and very low testing - a recipe for breeding and amplifying variants," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference.

US plans tougher testing, quarantine requirements

The United States will soon require international travellers entering the country to take a Covid test one day prior to departure, regardless of vaccination status, an official said amid global concern over the Omicron variant.

A spokesperson for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the measure would be announced once the rule is finalised.

President Joe Biden is set to talk about America's winter plans for Covid on Thursday and might announce the new requirements then.

Greece makes vaccination compulsory for people over 60

Greece has decided to make it mandatory for all people aged above 60 to be vaccinated, and will start imposing fines starting mid-January.

Unvaccinated individuals in the age group should either have taken a first dose or have an appointment scheduled by January 16, 2022, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at.

There will be a monthly fine of $115 after that date, he added.

Slovakia plans to give cash to some who get vaccine

Slovakia’s government has proposed a plan to give people 60 and older a $568 bonus if they get vaccinated, the finance minister said.

The measure, announced by Finance Minister Igor Matovic, should boost inoculations in the European Union country with one of the bloc’s lowest vaccination rates. So far, only 46.1 percent of the nation’s 5.5 million people have been fully vaccinated.

Singapore adds 1,324 new cases

Singapore has reported 1,324 new Covid-19 cases versus 1,239 infections the previous day and eight more deaths.

Saudi confirms first case of Omicron

Saudi Arabia has confirmed its first case of the Omicron coming from a north African country, the state news agency said.

SPA, quoting a statement from the kingdom's Health Ministry, said authorities had isolated the person and people who were in contact with them.

It is the first Omicron variant case reported in the Middle East and North Africa. The ministry said the person was a Saudi national who had travelled from a North African country, without giving further details.

Japan suspends new flight reservations