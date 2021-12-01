BioNTech and Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine will "likely offer strong protection" against any severe disease from the new Omicron virus variant.

This is according to BioNTech's Chief Executive Ugur Sahin who spoke to Reuters News Agency on Tuesday, as the firm weighs the need to upgrade its commonly used shot.

"We think it's likely that people will have substantial protection against severe disease caused by Omicron," said Sahin.

He specified severe disease as requiring hospital or intensive care.

Lab tests are underway over the next two weeks to analyse the blood of people who had two or three doses of BioNTech's Comirnaty vaccine to see if antibodies found in that blood inactivate Omicron. The tests hope to shed light on whether new vaccines are needed.

Sahin added he expects the lab tests to show some loss of vaccine protection against mild and moderate disease due to Omicron, but the extent of that loss was hard to predict.

READ MORE: 'Vaccine' is Merriam-Webster's 2021 word of the year

Upgraded vaccines

The biotech firm is speedily working on an upgraded version of its vaccine, of which well over 2 billion doses have been delivered, although it remains unclear whether that is needed, he added.