Muhammad has held strong for another year, becoming the most popular baby boy name for 2021.

The name Muhammad "retained the crown for the fifth year running" according to data by UK's BabyCentre published on Wednesday.

In second and third place was Noah and Oliver respectively, also holding on to their positions from last year.

Nine new names made the top 100 list for boys this year, including Omar at number 79 and Abdul at 90.

For the baby girl category, Olivia reclaimed the top spot after falling back to second place last year, now replacing last year’s winner Sophia.

Both Fatima and Nur jumped 20 spots in the top 100 list for girls.

Meanwhile 11 new girl names made the cut, including Lara at number 94 and Mirha at 98.

Pandemic, gender neutrality and media