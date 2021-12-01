Norwegian 400m hurdler Karsten Warholm and Jamaican sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah has been named the World Athletes of the Year.

Warholm received the award for smashing the 29-year-old world record in winning the Tokyo Olympics final in a sensational time of 45.94 second.

His performance is widely considered one of the greatest Olympic track performances of all time.

Presenting the award at a virtual ceremony in Monaco on Wednesday, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said: "We were rendered speechless by your run."

Warholm, 25, said: "I'm so happy for this. When I first saw the time I thought it must be a mistake. It was a very intense race, I always go out hard and never know what's going on behind me."

Thompson-Herah took the women's award for achieving the sprint double at a second consecutive Olympics.

Thompson-Herah beat fellow Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to the 100m gold in Tokyo and held off 18-year-old Namibian revelation Christine Mboma to retain her 200m title, repeating the double she had won at the 2016 Rio Olympics.