A US-based study on the effects of Covid-19 on human psychology and socio-cultural change has found that the pandemic increased individuals’ awareness of the inevitability of death, strengthening collectivism amongst Americans.

Collectivism can be defined as the principle of prioritising the group over the individual.

The emergence of Covid-19 has led to an increased threat to the survival of human beings worldwide, with scores of people getting infected and dying each day.

As the virus evokes the fear of death, the study has found that an effect of the pandemic on individuals’ psychology is an increased awareness of the inevitability of one’s death, known as “mortality salience”.

The pandemic has also introduced new problems in terms of material resources, damaging the economic wellbeing of communities worldwide.

The study suggested that these conditions introduced by the pandemic match the conditions that our ancestors lived through, and thus trigger evolutionary responses in human psychology that include a tendency towards collectivism.

Subsistence ecologies vs. commercial ecologies

Covid-19 has led to an environment dominated by high threat to survival and low prosperity, which are two prevailing characteristics of the “subsistence ecologies” humans evolved within.

Subsistence ecologies refer to communities of small villages where life expectancy, as well as material resources, is low. In these communities, people engage in subsistence activities, such as growing and preparing their own food, as well as making their own clothes and shelters, and exhibit collectivist values.

According to literature, people in subsistence ecologies experience elevated survival concerns and consequently exhibit high mortality salience.

In contrast to subsistence ecologies are commercial ecologies, which refer to the current way of life in urban communities where life expectancy and access to resources are improved, and people rely on consumption rather than supporting themselves, as well as exhibiting individualistic values.

People in commercial ecologies experience a lower threat to their survival, and consequently suffer less from mortality salience.

The ecology of the United States, as in many other parts of the world, is commercial as per cultural evolution, characterised by “ever greater urbanisation, commercialisation, wealth,and monetisation of activity”.

However, the emergence of Covid-19 has toppled two key characteristics of commercial ecologies by increasing mortality salience induced by mortality rates and decreasing economic prosperity, pushing communities towards conditions of subsistence ecologies.

As stated in the study, unemployment in the US reached its highest since the Great Depression when Covid-19 hit, leaving “almost one-third of the country unable to pay for subsistence basics like adequate food, medical care, or utility bills”.

This economic insecurity caused further survival concerns in addition to the fear of death induced by Covid-19, as well as exhibiting a decrease in prosperity.

The study posited that people’s mental states and behaviours would shift in line with this change in circumstances, with representations related to the way of life in subsistence ecologies, such as collectivist values, increasing.

Based on big data analysis from four online platforms, researchers gathered and analysed data from Google searches, Twitter, blogs, and internet forums, to examine social change induced by the pandemic.