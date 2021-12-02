The cast of Netflix's "The Witcher" has hit the red carpet in London's Leicester Square for the premiere of the second season of the epic fantasy series that fans attended in person and virtually.

Anya Chalotra, who plays sorceress Yennefer, said on Wednesday seeing all the fans at the event made the success of the show feel real to her.

More fans of the show watched the premiere online through a video call streaming on a large screen.

Several new cast members have joined the show for season two.

The first season was viewed by over 76 million people within its first month of release, according to Netflix's 2019 earnings.

Based on the series of novels by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, the highly-anticipated second season follows Geralt of Rivia, played by British actor Henry Cavill, as he hunts monsters in a fantasy realm known as the Continent.

Streaming begins in mid-December