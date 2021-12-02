Last week, a trove of more than 900 artefacts were returned to Mali by the United States. “US Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), in conjunction with the US Department of State, repatriated a trove of stolen artifacts to the Republic of Mali Nov. 22,” an ICE news release reads.

Homeland Security agents had initially confiscated the items at the Port of Houston in 2009. They were finally released back to Mali, from the HSI to Mali’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Issa Konfourou.

The stolen artefacts, 921 in total, “consisted of six large funerary urns (from 900CE-1700CE), a comb-impressed red slip double cup vessel (800CE-1500CE), a high-necked polychrome pot (1100CE-1400CE) and 913 ground and flax stones and axe heads from the Neolithic Period (around 10,000BCE).”

The artefacts were brought to HSI’s attention by the CBP in March 2009: “The container, which originated from Mali, claimed to be carrying replica cultural items,” the news release notes. But authorities grew suspicious: “Upon further inspection, the items appeared to be authentic and were covered in blood and fecal matter, which sent red flags to HSI and CBP officials for possible antiquities smuggling.”

HSI Houston consulted with an expert, Susan McIntosh, to see if the articles were authentic or replicas. When she examined them closely, she concluded that “the items were stolen cultural antiquities from the Republic of Mali.”