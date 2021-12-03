POLITICS
3 MIN READ
NASA astronauts complete ISS spacewalk after debris scare
The spacewalk, scheduled to take place on Tuesday, was postponed after NASA received a "debris notification" for the orbital outpost.
NASA astronauts complete ISS spacewalk after debris scare
Last month, Russia destroyed an old satellite in a missile test, sending pieces everywhere. / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
December 3, 2021

Two NASA astronauts have completed the 13th spacewalk at the International Space Station (ISS) this year, days after the event was postponed over a debris risk.

Astronauts Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron headed outside the space laboratory on Thursday, replacing a faulty antenna and restoring its capability, the agency said.

"It was awesome!" Barron said after completing her first spacewalk, according to a tweet NASA posted.

The duo also "did some get-ahead tasks for future spacewalks," the US agency said, adding that the astronauts returned to the station after six hours and 32 minutes.

The spacewalk, scheduled to take place on Tuesday, was postponed after NASA received a "debris notification" for the orbital outpost.

READ MORE: What is ‘space junk’ and what are we doing about it?

In a subsequent statement, the agency said Houston experts were assessing a fresh risk from orbital rocket debris that may pass close to the ISS on Friday.

"Mission Control is working with NASA's international partners to prepare for a possible debris avoidance maneuver," they said.

RECOMMENDED

NASA footage showed Marshburn catching a ride on the robotic arm to move around the ISS before getting to work on the antenna.

Decades of continued human presence

The spacewalk was the fifth for the astronaut, a doctor who flew aboard a Space Shuttle in 2009 and a Russian Soyuz spacecraft in a mission from 2012-13.

Barron, who was selected for the NASA astronaut corps in 2017, previously served as a submarine warfare officer for the US Navy. 

The pair arrived at the ISS on November 11 aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endurance with NASA's Crew-3 mission for a six-month stay.

READ MORE: SpaceX returns ISS astronauts to Earth after 200-day flight

The ISS marked 21 years of continuous human presence this month, NASA said on its website.

During that period, they said, it had hosted 249 people from 19 nations who had taken part in thousands of research projects.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump