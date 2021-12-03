Two NASA astronauts have completed the 13th spacewalk at the International Space Station (ISS) this year, days after the event was postponed over a debris risk.

Astronauts Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron headed outside the space laboratory on Thursday, replacing a faulty antenna and restoring its capability, the agency said.

"It was awesome!" Barron said after completing her first spacewalk, according to a tweet NASA posted.

The duo also "did some get-ahead tasks for future spacewalks," the US agency said, adding that the astronauts returned to the station after six hours and 32 minutes.

The spacewalk, scheduled to take place on Tuesday, was postponed after NASA received a "debris notification" for the orbital outpost.

In a subsequent statement, the agency said Houston experts were assessing a fresh risk from orbital rocket debris that may pass close to the ISS on Friday.

"Mission Control is working with NASA's international partners to prepare for a possible debris avoidance maneuver," they said.