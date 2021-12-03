Lebanon’s information minister is expected to announce his resignation on Friday, in a bid to ease an unprecedented diplomatic crisis with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries.

Local media reported that George Kordahi intends to step down, weeks after televised comments he made that were critical of Saudi Arabia's war in Yemen sparked the crisis.

On Friday, Kordahi told the MTV local TV station his resignation was to “open the door” for easing the crisis. “I said from day one if my resignation helps I am ready for it,” he said.

Lebanon is sinking deeper into an economic crisis, the worst in its modern history.

The country’s financial meltdown, coupled with multiple other crises, has plunged more than three quarters of the nation’s population of 6 million, including a million Syrian refugees, into poverty.

The standoff has paralysed the government, which has been unable to convene since October 12 amid reports that ministers allied with Hezbollah would resign if Kordahi goes.

Economic challenges