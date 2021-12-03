The measures put in place and experience gained in dealing with the delta variant should remain the foundation for fighting the pandemic, according to the World Health Organization.

While a few regional countries are facing surges, Covid-19 cases and deaths in many others have decreased and plateaued, WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific Dr. Takeshi Kasai told reporters Friday in a virtual news conference broadcast from Manila, Philippines.

“Border control can delay the virus coming in and buy time. But every country and every community must prepare for new surges in cases," Kasai said.

“The positive news in all of this is that none of the information we have currently about omicron suggests we need to change the directions of our response."

Much remains unknown about the new variant, including whether it is more contagious, as some health authorities suspect, or if it makes people more seriously ill, and whether it can thwart the vaccine.

Kasai said omicron has been designated a variant of concern because of the number of mutations and because early information suggests it may be more transmissible than other variants of the virus.

More testing and observation is necessary, he said.

“In terms of what countries should be doing now, our experiences over the last few years, especially in responding to delta, provides a guide of what we need to do, as well as how to cope with future surges in a more sustainable way," he said.