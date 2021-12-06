Several countries have decide to stay away from the World Petroleum Congress (WPC) that will kick off this week in the Houston city of United States, organisers have said.

Eight energy ministers – from Saudi, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Argentina, Equatorial Guinea, Greece, Turkey and Romania – bowed out, WPC officials said on Sunday.

The chief executives of oil companies BP, Sonatrach and Qatar Energy also withdrew.

This year's four-day event, rescheduled from 2020 due to the pandemic, brings together the industry's main players about every three years.

It was expected to feature officials from countries including Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, India and the United States discussing the role of new technologies and low-carbon strategies.

But travel restrictions and worries over the new variant had organisers scrambling on Sunday to fill gaps in the agenda.

The high-level absences resulted from "travel restrictions and concerns" about the new variant, organisers said.

The conference will proceed and replacements for some speakers are being sought, a spokesperson said.

