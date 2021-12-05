Russia's 15-year wait for a Davis Cup title has ended after another clutch performance by Daniil Medvedev.

Medvedev beat Marin Cilic 7-6 (7), 6-2 in the second singles match on Sunday to give Russia an insurmountable 2-0 lead over Croatia in the final.

After a tight first set, No. 2 Medvedev broke serve twice in the second against the 30th-ranked Cilic to comfortably clinch his fifth consecutive straight-set victory at this year's Davis Cup.

Andrey Rublev earlier had beaten Borna Gojo in straight sets to put the Russians ahead at the Madrid Arena.